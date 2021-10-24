BOSTON (CBS) — The mayoral election in Boston is right around the corner. The second debate between candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George took place last Tuesday.

Essaibi George came on out on offensive “in a big way” because she needed to, Dorchester Reporter Managing Editor Gin Dumcius told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller.

“We’ve got two polls that say she’s 30 points down, certainly it’s going to get tighter as election day gets closer but early voting is already underway so she felt it was a do-or-die moment for her,” Dumcius said.

According to Dorchester Reporter Editor Bill Forry, some of Essaibi George’s punches landed, some didn’t — but that’s how it goes.

“I would give the edge to Annissa Essaibi George in both debates because I just think she was more composed, more in command of the facts and the stats that she was asked to supply,” said Forry.

He didn’t think Essaibi George’s decision to bring up donations that Wu has taken landed because there wasn’t enough context.

“I think that her critique of Michelle Wu’s MBTA budgeting for example is right for exploration and she didn’t let her off the hook for it either,” Forry continued.

While Wu has a substantial lead in polls, Forry said, the final result relies on turnout. While Wu was endorsed by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, it’s unclear if the electorate who voted for Janey, and any of the other candidates, will be motivated to vote for Wu.

A Suffolk University poll found there is only 10% support for defunding the police in Boston. Forry said he is not surprised by these results, though a majority of Bostonians want police reform in terms of how we hire and fire police, and training.

“There’s a healthy respect for police, but there’s an appetite for reform too,” he said.