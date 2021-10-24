BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may look different nowadays, but they’ve still got plenty of trickery. They showed that to cap off their opening drive vs. the Jets on Sunday.
Facing a first-and-10 at the Jets' 25-yard line, quarterback Mac Jones threw a backward pass to Kendrick Bourne. The receiver appeared to running a swing route of sorts to the right side, but in fact, he was setting up to throw a pass.
With Nelson Agholor streaking up the right sideline, Bourne pulled up and threw deep to his fellow receiver. Agholor, well behind the defense, hauled in the catch for his second touchdown as a Patriot.
For Bourne, it was the first pass of his career. He's now 1-for-1 for 25 yards and a touchdown as a passer.
Bourne is not the only receiver to have thrown a pass this year for the Patriots, as Jakobi Meyers (a former QB) is 2-for-2 for 45 yards. Last year, Julian Edelman (2-for-2, 38 yards) and Meyers (2-for-2, 43 yards, 2 TDs) threw passes for the Patriots.
The opening drive featured plenty of creativity from Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. One play prior to the touchdown, Jonnu Smith gained 28 yards on a tight end screen, which came just after a handoff to Smith.
Nick Folk’s PAT gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead over their division rivals.