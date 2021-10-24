Zach Wilson Leaves Game With Injury After Taking Hit From Patriots' Matthew JudonJets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an apparent lower-body injury on Sunday against the Patriots.

Kendrick Bourne Throws Touchdown To Nelson Agholor On Patriots' Opening Drive Vs. JetsThe Patriots may look different nowadays, but they've still got plenty of trickery. They showed that to cap off their opening drive vs. the Jets on Sunday.

Veteran Sportscaster Bob Neumeier DiesVeteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host Bob Neumeier died on Saturday, his family confirmed.

Report: Dolphins 'Very Heavily Engaged' In Deshaun Watson Trade Talks With TexansIt's looking more and more likely that Deshaun Watson's next NFL home will be in Miami.

Dont'a Hightower, Rhamondre Stevenson Inactive For Patriots Vs. JetsThe Patriots will be without defensive captain Dont'a Hightower when they host the Jets on Sunday afternoon.