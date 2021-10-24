Veteran Sportscaster Bob Neumeier DiesVeteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host Bob Neumeier died on Saturday, his family confirmed.

Dont'a Hightower, Rhamondre Stevenson Inactive For Patriots Vs. JetsThe Patriots will be without defensive captain Dont'a Hightower when they host the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

'Blessed' Tom Brady Shows Off Commemorative Football, Thanks Teammates For NFL Passing RecordWhile the moment may not have been magical, Tom Brady now at least has the football commemorating this occasion.

Patriots Place Jonathan Jones On Injured ReserveThe Patriots' defensive backfield is going to be shorthanded for at least three weeks.

Chris Hogan Retires After Brief Return To NFLChris Hogan's second stint in the NFL turned out to be a short one.