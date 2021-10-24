BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be without defensive captain Dont’a Hightower when they host the Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Hightower, who missed Wednesday's and Friday's practices and was a limited participant on Thursday, was on the team's list of inactive players for Sunday's game vs. the Jets. Hightower is dealing with elbow and ankle injuries.
Hightower has been on the field for 72 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps this season, recording 23 tackles (15 solo, 8 assists) and two QB hits. Hightower opted out of last season due to COVID concerns and has seemingly made strides in getting back to his normal self over the past two weeks, recording four solo tackles in consecutive weeks vs. Houston and Dallas.
The Patriots will also be without rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who isn’t injured but is nevertheless inactive vs. the Jets. Second-year back J.J. Taylor is active.
Stevenson scored the first touchdown of his career last week against Dallas, when he rushed for 23 yards and had three catches for 39 yards.
The Jets will be without linebacker C.J. Mosley, who was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.
The complete list of inactives is below.
PATRIOTS
LB Dont’a Hightower
TE Devin Asiasi
OL Yasir Durant
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
CB Shaun Wade
DE
Ronnie Perkins
JETS
TE Tyler Kroft
DT Jonathan Marshall
S Adrian Colbert
WR Jeff Smith
RB Tevin Coleman
LB C.J. Mosley