HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is requiring employees working remotely to be vaccinated.
The Valley News reports that the college expanded its vaccine mandate. It already required that employees who access Dartmouth facilities be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption.
All Dartmouth employees, including those who have been approved for fully remote work, must submit proof of vaccination or be approved for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8, Scot Bemis, Dartmouth’s chief human resources officer, said in an email to employees.
Students are also already required to be fully vaccinated unless they obtained an exemption.
Nearly 3,900 faculty and staff members have already submitted documentation of their full vaccination status, for a vaccination rate of 92%, Dartmouth spokesperson Diana Lawrence said last week.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)