BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished.

The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs.

Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and the coaching of Bruce Arena, the Revolution have been on a collision course with the Supporters’ Shield all season long. The club would have clinched it on their own with a Sunday night victory over Orlando City FC. Heading into that match, New England has a 21-4-6 record with an MLS-best 69 points on the season.

New England’s 69 points is tied for third most in any MLS campaign, and the Revs’ 21 wins are one shy of the record for regulation victors in a season.

With three more points over the final three games, New England would tie the all-time MLS mark of 72 set by LAFC in 2019. Four more points would see the Revolution set a new single-season points record.

Regular season records are nice, and show just how dominant the Revolution have been throughout 2021. But the team remains focused on its primary goal, which is to win the franchise’s first MLS Cup.

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs are set to get underway on Nov. 20, with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11.