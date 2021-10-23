BOSTON (CBS) — Early voting began Saturday in the Boston mayoral race, and that meant a full day of events for both city councilors who want the job.

Outside the Boston Public Library, right next to an early voting drop box, Michelle Wu volunteers rallied before a day of canvassing, as their candidate reflected on being the first to enter the race back in September of 2020.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” said Wu.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was there on Saturday to double down on her endorsement of her former law student for a final push towards November 2nd.

“The next 10 days, it’s on us,” said Warren.

There was certainly talk of her plan to drive down rents and the cost of transportation. But with recent polls indicating that Wu has a big lead, the major focus now is making sure those voters cast ballots.

In Roxbury, opponent Annissa Essaibi George was also rallying the troops, but her challenge is a bit taller over the next 10 days. She has to convert a sizable chunk of voters. But she says her volunteers are pumped and ready.

“Just excited today as a city that we kick off early voting, and I hope our city’s residents are ready to go, that they have a plan to vote. I hope they consider me, certainly, when they get to the polls,” said Essaibi George.

Essaibi George has criticized Wu for supporting both rent control and defunding the police. But polls indicate neither has been effective in derailing the so-called “Wu Train”.

“We’ve taken on the big fights. We’ve shown time and again that we can accomplish the impossible with everyone is at the table with us,” said Wu.

Early voting runs through next Friday, October 29 at 5 p.m. After that, you have to vote in-person on Tuesday, November 2.