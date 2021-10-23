CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Annissa Essaibi George, Boston Mayoral Election, Boston News, Michelle Wu

BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday is the first day of early voting in Boston. Unlike absentee voting, you don’t need a reason to cast your vote ahead of Election Day.

Early voting runs through next Friday, October 29 at 5 p.m.

Early voting locations in Boston are in blue, ballot drop off boxes are in black (Photo Via Boston.gov)

This map shows spots early voting locations in blue and ballot drop-off boxes in black.

If you miss this voting period, you can still cast your ballot in person on Tuesday, November 2.

Voters in Boston are choosing a new mayor: City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, both women of color, are hoping to become the next leader of the city.

