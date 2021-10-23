BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a Boston tradition unlike any other. The Head Of The Charles Regatta is back this weekend after being canceled for two years because of the pandemic.

“The environment is amazing. It really isn’t like any other race in the world, and it’s amazing to be back after two years,” said Ruth Axton, a rower from Georgetown University.

Seeing the rowers back on the Charles River on Saturday meant a lot to the rowing community.

“I think it’s an epic moment for the rowing community, really,” said Fred Schoch, Executive Director of Head Of The Charles. “This is so exciting after COVID. This is a very symbolic moment for the rowing community to be back and present, racing on the Charles.”

The event, which is three days this year, brings in rowers from around the world. 64 races are taking place in three days.

“I mean, for me, it’s the atmosphere,” said rower James Whaler. “It’s all the people, it’s all the different events, the different clubs that come out. It’s just a mecca of rowing.”

It’s been a long two years but it was clear the energy and excitement is back. There are 11,000 rowers registered and roughly 2,000 volunteers, all coming together for another historic competition.

“It started in 1965. It was originally 200, 300 boats. Now we’re up to 2,300 boats,” said Schoch.

The event runs through Sunday.