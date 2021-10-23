Hurley: It Was A Great Run But ... It Feels Like The Red Sox Kind Of Blew It In ALCSThe Red Sox overachieved in 2021. They also kind of blew it in the ALCS. Both things can be true. And they are.

Red Sox Season Ends With 5-0 Loss In Game 6 Of ALCS In HoustonThe Boston Red Sox' improbable run in 2021 has come to an end.

Celtics Blown Out By Raptors In Boston's Home Opener, 115-83Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 115-83 on Friday night to spoil the Celtics' home opener.

Coyle Leads Bruins To 4-1 Win Over SabresCharlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.

Astros' Luis Garcia Throws Harder Than Ever In Game 6 Vs. Red SoxJust six days after a brutal start and what the team called a knee injury, Luis Garcia was a whole lot better for the Astros in Game 6.