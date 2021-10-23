ABINGTON (CBS) — Ames Nowell State Park in Abington is closed to the public on Saturday to accommodate police activity, a DCR advisory said. Investigators are returning to the area to search for missing five-year-old Elijah Lewis.
Police moved to the area on Friday after receiving corroborated information about the park on Thursday night.
Elijah Lewis, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was reported missing on October 14. Investigators believe he was seen last within the past month. Dive teams had also searched a body of water in New Hampshire on Thursday.

“It’s a very unremarkable wooded area, a lot of it looks the same so we have to make sure we’re very thorough go very slowly through it and I think that they’re trying to,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. “I’m confident that if that little boy is here we are going to find him.”
Elijah's mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf were arrested in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment.
The park is expected to reopen later on Saturday, DCR said.