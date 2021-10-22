Patriots-Jets Week 7 Predictions: Will Pats Pick Up First Home Win Of Season?The Patriots have yet to win a home game this season. That will certainly change Sunday afternoon, right?

How To Watch Bruins-Sabres Game On Friday NightFriday night's game between the Bruins and Sabres will be airing exclusively on ESPN+, the sports network's streaming service, and Hulu.

The Red Sox Have Won Every ALCS Game 6 They've Played InThe Red Sox are playing a must-win Game 6 in Houston on Friday night. The franchise has been pretty good in their six previous ALCS Game 6 showdowns.

Red Sox Selling Potential World Series Tickets, And They Are Quite PriceyThe real interesting part of this story is the price tag accompanying the World Series tickets. As one might expect, the prices are quite high for the games that would be at Fenway Park. Here's the price list.

Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago 'Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,' Says CBS Sports' Phil SimmsJustin Fields and the Bears head to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.