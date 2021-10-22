SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire have made an arrest after asking the public for help to find a service dog stolen from a Walmart. A surveillance photo shared by authorities shows someone carrying the dog under their arm.
The theft allegedly happened Wednesday at about 4 p.m. in the checkout line, when the owner stepped away from her shopping cart to get a drink and noticed the dog was gone. The dog named “Emmy Lou” is a 9-year-old mini pincher/terrier mix.
Police received a call Friday afternoon about a woman walking in town who matched the description of the thief.
The dog has been reunited with the owner and is in good health.
Christine Olivia Powers, 56, is charged with misdemeanor theft. Police said there is also an arrest warrant out for Powers in Pennsylvania for violating probation after a theft conviction.
Powers is set to be arraigned on Monday