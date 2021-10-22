SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire are asking the public for help to find someone who they say stole a service dog from a Walmart. A surveillance photo shared by authorities shows someone carrying the dog under their arm.
The theft allegedly happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. The dog named “Emmy Lou” is a 9-year-old mini pincher/terrier mix.
The dog is dark brown with a white chest and black hair on her head “that looks like a mohawk,” in addition to white around her mouth and eyes due to old age. She was wearing a pink collar and pink harness.
The police department’s Facebook post has been shared more than 5,000 times.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 603-692-3131 or email CDeschenes@somersworth.com