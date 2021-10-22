BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox’ improbable run in 2021 has come to an end.

Boston’s bats were once again silenced on Friday night in Game 6 of the ALCS, and Houston earned a 5-0 win to advance to the World Series.

Luis Garcia, who recorded just three outs while giving up five runs in Game 2, pitched into the sixth inning. After allowing just one walk and no hits through 5.2 innings, Garcia served up a wall-ball triple to Kiké Hernandez, ending his night. He struck out seven batters.

The Red Sox ended the night with just two hits.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one run — technically an earned run — on five hits and one walk (intentional) to go with four strikeouts.

The Astros got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a misplay by Hernandez on a deep drive to right-center field from Yordan Alvarez. With Alex Bregman on first base (after a two-out single), Hernandez let the ball hit his wrist. It was not ruled an error, but it was a costly mistake, as Bregman easily came all the way around to score on the double.

a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/oh24oWAhGu — Houston Astros (@astros) October 23, 2021

The score remained at 1-0 through the fourth, despite the Astros having a golden opportunity to extend that lead. Bregman singled to start the frame, and Alvarez followed with an opposite-field double to set up the Astros with two runners in scoring position and nobody out. But Eovaldi struck out Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker before intentionally walking Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. The Texas native then struck out Chas McCormick to end the inning and the threat without allowing a run. Those three strikeouts were Eovaldi’s first three of the outing.

Eovaldi allowed a hit and recorded an out in the bottom of the fifth inning before exiting. Josh Taylor entered in relief and got out of the inning for the Red Sox without allowing the run to score.

The Red Sox got their first hit with two outs in the top of the sixth when Hernandez launched a ball deep to straightaway left field. The ball came just short of clearing the fence, but Hernandez was able to get a triple out of the play.

The first hit of the game for the @RedSox belongs to Kiké Hernández! He JUST missed a HR to tie this game. pic.twitter.com/X8UYdsXXp6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2021

Dusty Baker pulled Garcia, and Phil Maton got Rafael Devers to pop out on his first pitch to end the inning.

Houston doubled its lead in the bottom of the sixth, with Alvarez sending a deep fly down the right field line off Taylor. With the outfield alignment calling for Hunter Renfroe to shade far from the line, Alvarez was able to turn it into a triple.

With runners on the corners and nobody out, Schwarber handled a hot shot off the bat of Kyle Tucker, tagging Correa (who had been hit by a pitch) and then tagging the first base bag. Schwarber then fired home to try to nab Alvarez, but he was able to score before the throw reached the plate, giving Houston a 2-0 lead.

Heads up base running by Yordan Álvarez to score on this hard hit ball to 1st!@astros lead 2-0! pic.twitter.com/gYFcrpQvTe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2021

The Red Sox threatened in the top of the seventh, when J.D. Martinez walked and Verdugo moved him to third with a chopped single over first base. Travis Shaw pinch-hit for Christian Arroyo and got ahead 3-1, but he struck out swinging and Verdugo was caught stealing to end the inning on a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play.

With the Astros largely in control of the game, Kyle Tucker eliminated any and all doubt by launching a three-run homer to left field off Adam Ottavino in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Astros will now move on to face the winner of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves, while the Red Sox will head home for the winter.