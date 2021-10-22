FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will not have an important member of their secondary on Sunday when they host the New York Jets. There is a chance they won’t have several others players on the defense as well.
Slot corner Jonathan Jones has been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 7 tilt at Gillette Stadium, sidelined with a shoulder injury that he suffered during last weekend’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
He is one of several Patriots players dealing with injuries from that loss, with 14 others listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets. That includes linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who did not participate in Friday’s practice after he was a limited participant on Thursday.
A Friday absence usually means a player won’t be suiting up for that weekend’s game. We’ll have to wait until Sunday morning to find out Hightower’s status, when the team announces its inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux also did not practice on Friday, meaning he missed the entire week. He is, somewhat surprisingly, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Here is New England’s full injury report for Sunday’s game:
OUT
CB Jonathan Jones, Shoulder (DNP)
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)
QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder (LP)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh (LP)
S Kyle Dugger, Knee (LP)
K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger (DNP)
LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle (DNP)
LB Brandon King, Thigh (LP)
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)
DB Adrian Phillips, Back (LP)
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder (LP)
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee (LP)
The Jets have ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft with a back injury, while linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) is the only player listed as questionable on New York’s injury report.
