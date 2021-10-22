BOSTON (CBS) — The unemployment rate in Massachusetts was 5.2% in September, up slightly from August, the state’s Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday. In August it was 5%.
The national unemployment average is at 4.8%. The Massachusetts labor force grew by 11,900 jobs in September. Revised numbers from last month showed 3,400 new jobs in August.
The education and health services sectors saw 6,400 new jobs while the government sector lost 7,100 jobs over the course of the month.
Since December 2020, it’s estimated that the state has added 159,900 jobs.
Massachusetts hit a pandemic high of 17.7% unemployment in June of 2020.
