Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Jones Out, Dont'a Hightower Among 14 Players Questionable Vs. JetsThe Patriots will not have an important member of their secondary on Sunday when they host the New York Jets. There is a chance they won't have several others players on the defense as well.

Richard Seymour 'Ecstatic' To Take Place In Patriots Hall Of FameRichard Seymour has his red jacket, and is ready to be enshrined in The Hall at Patriot Place on Saturday afternoon.

Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There''Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.

Nathan Eovaldi Says He'll Have No Limitations On Short Rest, 'Extremely Confident' Red Sox Will Pull Off Game 6 WinNathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Red Sox in Game 6 against the Astros, and is confident that the two teams will be playing a deciding Game 7 on Saturday night.

What To Watch For When Patriots Host Jets In Week 7Okay, enough is enough. It's time for the Patriots to win a game at Gillette Stadium.