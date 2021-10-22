BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,343 new confirmed COVID cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 786,143. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,520.
There were 106,526 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.78%.
There are 519 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 144 patients currently in intensive care.