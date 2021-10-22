SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A Tufts University student died on Saturday after choking on a hot dog in a charity event contest, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team. Madie Nicpon was a women’s lacrosse team member and a biopsychology major in the class of 2023.
The accident happened at an off-campus rental property in Somerville, where residents were hosting a charity fundraiser. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Nicpon was unconscious when an ambulance arrived and later died at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“We are never prepared for the loss of someone in our community,” Tufts said in a statement. “It can be especially hard to accept the loss of someone so young.”
About 3,000 students and staff members gathered on campus for a candlelight vigil to remember Nicpon.
“The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts,” Tufts said.
A GoFundMe for Nicpon’s family has raised more than $167,000.
“Her contagious smile and laughter lit up every room,” the fundraiser states. “Her generosity and kindness has left a lasting impact on those around her.”