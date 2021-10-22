Celtics Blown Out By Raptors In Boston's Home Opener, 115-83Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 115-83 on Friday night to spoil the Celtics' home opener.

Coyle Leads Bruins To 4-1 Win Over SabresCharlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.

Astros' Luis Garcia Throws Harder Than Ever In Game 6 Vs. Red SoxJust six days after a brutal start and what the team called a knee injury, Luis Garcia was a whole lot better for the Astros in Game 6.

Kyle Schwarber -- AKA 'Kyle From Waltham' -- Buys Pizza For Local Police, Fire DepartmentsKyle Schwarber isn't from Waltham, but he's embracing everything about the "Kyle From Waltham" moniker.

Martellus Bennett Says Jimmy Garoppolo Was 'Being A B----' In 2016, And 'You Can't Win With A B---- For A Quarterback'Martellus Bennett won a Super Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Patriots. He doesn't have the fondest memories about the start of that season.