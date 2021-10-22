BOSTON (CBS) — When Kyle Schwarber sat for his postgame press conference following Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night, he did so wearing a Waltham Hawks shirt. The clothing was a nod to Barstool Sports’ podcast host Jared Carrabis’ assertion that Schwarber looks like he grew up close to Boston as a Red Sox fan.
Schwarber is actually from Ohio, but he's embraced the odd phenomenon. And that meant purchasing pizza for the Waltham police and fire departments on Friday night.
“Also known as ‘Kyle From Waltham,’ Schwarber is the son of a decorated police chief and part of a family with a long history of first responders and recognizes the unique sacrifice first responders and their families make and wanted to surprise each department with dinner,” Excel Sports Management said while announcing Schwarber’s purchase.
Schwarber ordered the pizza from Shopper’s Cafe on Moody Street in Waltham.
“Huge thank you to Kyle ‘from Waltham’ Schwarber for buying pizzas for all the Waltham Fire Stations and Waltham Police station tonight,” the caption read. “Waltham will be rocking for Game 6!!!!. Let’s go Sox!”