Kyle Schwarber -- AKA 'Kyle From Waltham' -- Buys Pizza For Local Police, Fire DepartmentsKyle Schwarber isn't from Waltham, but he's embracing everything about the "Kyle From Waltham" moniker.

Martellus Bennett Says Jimmy Garoppolo Was 'Being A B----' In 2016, And 'You Can't Win With A B---- For A Quarterback'Martellus Bennett won a Super Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Patriots. He doesn't have the fondest memories about the start of that season.

Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Jones Out, Dont'a Hightower Among 14 Players Questionable Vs. JetsThe Patriots will not have an important member of their secondary on Sunday when they host the New York Jets. There is a chance they won't have several others players on the defense as well.

Richard Seymour 'Ecstatic' To Take Place In Patriots Hall Of FameRichard Seymour has his red jacket, and is ready to be enshrined in The Hall at Patriot Place on Saturday afternoon.

Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There''Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.