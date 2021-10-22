Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Can Matt Ryan Take Advantage Of The Dolphins' Defense?Matt Ryan returns from the bye week with a favorable matchup, but can his Falcons take advantage of a weak Dolphins defense?

Dont'a Hightower Among 13 Patriots Limited At Thursday's PracticeAfter five players missed practice on Wednesday, the Patriots only had three absences on Thursday.

Red Sox Remain Confident Their Offense Can Turn Things Up Again In ALCSThe Red Sox left for Houston on Thursday, and they'll either return to Boston to prepare for the World Series or clean out their lockers for the offseason.

SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: 'Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn't There Yet' For Bears, Says Larry HartsteinThe Bears, who are slowly rolling out the offense for their young quarterback, will struggle to match up with the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady in top form.

Celtics Games No Longer Streaming In China After Enes Kanter Calls Out 'Brutal Dictator' Xi JinpingCeltics games will no longer be streamed in China, after Boston center Enes Kanter criticized the country's government for its policies in Tibet.