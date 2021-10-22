BOSTON (CBS) – There are a lot of ways to get in the Halloween spirit this weekend, including horror double-features, spooky spa specials, and a haunted brewery tour.
HAUNTED FUNDRAISING WALK
The Boston Shriner’s Hospital Virtual Haunted Walk helps raise money for patients, and because It’s virtual, you can participate wherever you would like between October 24 and November 1.
https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/
When: October 24 – November 1
Where: Virtual
Cost: Donations welcome at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
SPOOKY SPA
Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club on the Cape is offering “Spooky Spa Specials” with deals running through Halloween. Returning this weekend to the Brewster resort – the Frost Bar. Enjoy drinks and food in your own private heated igloo.
https://www.oceanedge.com
When: Month of October
Where: Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, Brewster
Cost: Prices vary
HAUNTED BREWERY TOUR
Take a brewery tour at Aeronaut Cannery, with a twist. During one of their haunted tours this weekend, beware of what’s lurking behind corners as you make your way through the Everett brewery.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/haunted-brewery-tours-at-the-aeronaut-cannery
When: 10/22 & 10/23, 7:30pm – 11:30pm
Where: Aeronaut Cannery, Everett
Cost: $10
HORROR MOVIES
Through the end of October, the Mendon Twin Drive-In will be giving guests a scare and showing horror movies Friday through Sunday. Costumes are encouraged and the price of admission is $30 per vehicle.
mendondrivein.com
When: Fri-Sun, October 15 -30. Gates 6 p.m. Double-features 8:15 p.m.
Where: Mendon Drive-In, Mendon
Cost: GA tickets $30 per vehicle