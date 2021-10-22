Coyle Leads Bruins To 4-1 Win Over SabresCharlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.

Astros' Luis Garcia Throws Harder Than Ever In Game 6 Vs. Red SoxJust six days after a brutal start and what the team called a knee injury, Luis Garcia was a whole lot better for the Astros in Game 6.

Kyle Schwarber -- AKA 'Kyle From Waltham' -- Buys Pizza For Local Police, Fire DepartmentsKyle Schwarber isn't from Waltham, but he's embracing everything about the "Kyle From Waltham" moniker.

Martellus Bennett Says Jimmy Garoppolo Was 'Being A B----' In 2016, And 'You Can't Win With A B---- For A Quarterback'Martellus Bennett won a Super Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Patriots. He doesn't have the fondest memories about the start of that season.

Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Jones Out, Dont'a Hightower Among 14 Players Questionable Vs. JetsThe Patriots will not have an important member of their secondary on Sunday when they host the New York Jets. There is a chance they won't have several others players on the defense as well.