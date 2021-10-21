'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More GamesCBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.

Christian Vazquez Says There Will Be An ALCS Game 7: 'We're Going To Play Two Games In Houston'Christian Vazquez has all the confidence in the world that the Red Sox will win Friday night in Houston to force a deciding Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night.

Knicks Withstand Brown's 46, Outlast Celtics 138-134 In 2 OTThe New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Wednesday night.

New England Revolution Top DC United 3-2 To Inch Closer To Points RecordAdam Buksa, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou all scored after halftime to give the New England a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday night.

Bruins Lose To Flyers, 6-3Cam Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent him tumbling into the boards, in the Philadelphia Flyers' 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.