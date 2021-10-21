CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to onions.

The CDC says fresh whole onions have caused a large salmonella outbreak in 37 states, including Massachusetts where 12 people have gotten sick. Nationwide, 652 people have become ill and 129 ended up in the hospital.

The agency says if you have any unlabeled onions at home, throw them away.

“Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc.,” the CDC tweeted.

Most people infected with salmonella have diarrhea, a fever and stomach cramps. The CDC says most recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

