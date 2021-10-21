BROOKLINE (CBS) – A Boston man was arrested Thursday after he was caught on camera breaking into someone’s backyard and then attempting to enter another neighbor’s home this week in Brookline.
Michael Samuels said he caught a man in a red shirt entering his backyard just before 10 a.m. Thursday. He then confronted the suspect, but the man did not respond to why he was in Samuel’s backyard along Lawrence Road.READ MORE: Hopkinton High School First In State To Drop Mask Mandate
“At that point I asked him if he was looking for something, he couldn’t answer so I followed him, I got to the end of the street and that’s when I called the police,” Samuels said.
Brookline Police said they were able to quickly locate and arrest the man- 48-year-old Miguel Martinez from Boston. Police soon realized he was also wanted for an incident that took place on Monday.
READ MORE: 'Our Kids Deserve Better': Photos Show Spoiled Meals Served To Lynn Elementary Students
“A young woman reported she was walking to her residence where she was employed as a nanny and she was followed home by a man she didn’t recognize,” Brookline PD Superintendent Jennifer Paster said.
Police said the woman locked the door behind her, but Martinez is seen peering into the home on Chatham Street and trying to open the door.
“She turned and noticed he was on the property and asked him if he needed anything, he muttered something she went into the house and called the mother,” Pastor said.MORE NEWS: FBI Offering Up To $20K For Info On Suspect In 1981 Norton Murder
In both incidents, no items were stolen, and no one was harmed. Martinez was arraigned Thursday at Brookline District Court and was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.