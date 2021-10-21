ADDISON, Maine (CBS) — This is taking social distancing to a whole new level. A private island off the coast of Addison, Maine is on the market.
Duck Ledges Island spans just over one acre. On it is a 540 square-foot cottage built in 2009.
The home has two levels, including a loft with two twin beds. It does have internet and electricity.
One thing it is missing is a toilet. There is an outhouse outside the cottage.
“There is no better place to spend the weekend in the world!” the listing from Bold Coast Properties reads. “The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else.”
The listing price is $339,000.