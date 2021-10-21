LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence mother has been ordered to stay away from Lawrence High School after her arrest on assault and disorderly conduct charges. Jacqueline Sabino was taken into custody after her daughter was also arrested following an out of control brawl at a park outside the high school Wednesday afternoon.
At her arraignment prosecutors say she grew increasingly agitated as her daughter, described as an instigator, also allegedly resisted arrest. “As police were trying to gain control she resisted,” said prosecutor Sorina Puzzo. “The police report noted she kicked one of the officers leaving a footprint on his person and also kicking him in the right shin area.”
The Lawrence school system has been trying to address recent fights that some students believe is pent up energy from the isolation of the pandemic. “We don’t know each other well because of the pandemic,” said one high school sophomore. “We didn’t bond as much and didn’t get the chance to bond.”
A heavier police presence is now at the high school with dismissal times now staggered to avoid large groups congregating, and teachers and administrators are trying to have more conversations about the situation with students.