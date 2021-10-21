PROVIDENCE (CBS) – A Hollywood production is taking place at one of the oldest schools in Rhode Island.
“Hocus Pocus 2” is filming in Providence and crews were spotted at La Salle Academy on Tuesday, and again Wednesday.
There was a big setup on the front lawn.
The Providence Journal reported crews also appeared to be filming inside as students went about their normal routines.
It was announced earlier this year that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy would be reprising their witchy roles for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which is set to stream on Disney+ by Halloween in 2022.
The original Hocus Pocus, which remains a fan favorite more than 25 years after its original release, was filmed in Salem in the early 1990s. There was no immediate word if any filming for the sequel would take place in the real Salem.