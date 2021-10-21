BOSTON (CBS) — The Herter Community Garden is wedged between the Charles River and Soldiers Field Road in Allston.

“We mix. We mix across all lines. Linguistic lines, racial lines, class lines. Everything. And we come here and we all share together,” said gardener Damon Krukowski.

And it’s a melting pot of gardeners from all over the world.

“They’re not only speaking all these different languages, but they are growing all these different foods,” said Grent Whelan.

What was created in 1976 has blossomed into what the garden is now. It is home to an eclectic mix of homegrown plants, fruits, and vegetables. But the garden is in jeopardy because of the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s proposed plan to improve the park.

“DCR wants to turn this into a lawn,” said Krukowski. “You can move your things, you can move the people, and you can create something new where you are. But you can’t move a garden.”

The group of more than 100 gardeners feel that if the garden were to be removed, they’d be digging up a whole lot more than a garden.

“It takes years and years to get a mature garden where you want it, and that community would be uprooted, along with the plants themselves,” Wheelan said.

DCR says by no means is this decision final. They also said they did not want to completely get rid of the garden, just relocate it. They believe that moving it will make the park more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

“My garden is my public face to the rest of the world,” Debra Poaster said. “I love when people come by and taste the mint and look at the flowers. Children are like, ‘I didn’t know tomatoes grew on a bush.'”

Public comment on the decision has since been extended to October 29.

“In this time of climate destabilization and food insecurity, we should be expanding our local food productions, our community gardens, our local control over food,” said Marty Dagoberto of the Northeast Organic Farming Association.

Members of the public can weigh in the matter here.