WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Just 100 COVID cases have been connected to this year’s Big E in West Springfield out of more than one million visitors.
There were concerns the annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, could become a super spreader.
But West Springfield Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway told MassLive that was not the case.
Instead, Galloway said there were 100 cases out of nearly 1.5 million visitors, and it is possible not all of the cases actually started at the fair.
Health officials put an indoor mask mandate in place this year at the Big E and other businesses in town.