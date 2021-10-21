SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: 'Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn't There Yet' For Bears, Says Larry HartsteinThe Bears, who are slowly rolling out the offense for their young quarterback, will struggle to match up with the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady in top form.

Celtics Games No Longer Streaming In China After Enes Kanter Calls Out 'Brutal Dictator' Xi JinpingCeltics games will no longer be streamed in China, after Boston center Enes Kanter criticized the country's government for its policies in Tibet.

Jaylen Brown Casually Had A Career Night In Celtics' Season Opening Loss To KnicksAfter spending 10 days in quarantine, Jaylen Brown exploded for a career-best 46 points in Boston's opening night loss to the Knicks in New York.

'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More GamesCBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.

Christian Vazquez Says There Will Be An ALCS Game 7: 'We're Going To Play Two Games In Houston'Christian Vazquez has all the confidence in the world that the Red Sox will win Friday night in Houston to force a deciding Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night.