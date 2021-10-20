By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Listen. You don’t have to love Aaron Rodgers. You don’t have to like Aaron Rodgers. You can think Aaron Rodgers has dumb hair, or that he went overboard in his tantrum this offseason, or that he’s overrated — really, whatever you want. It’s a free country.

But you simply have to admit that what he did last weekend was hysterical.

Rodgers, of course, celebrated his touchdown run by popping to his feet and informing all of the Bears fans around him that, well, he owns them.

Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans "Own you all my life… I still own you" pic.twitter.com/SEr6bsKxs8 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 17, 2021

It’s one thing if some jabroni like me goes out and says “Rodgers owns the Bears.” That happens all the time. But having one of the biggest sports stars in the world stare into the pupils of opposing fans and nonchalantly inform them, “I own you”? Pure comedy. Unmatched.

It was so wonderful that even Tom Brady — a man who probably wishes he could speak that honestly from time to time — had to give Rodgers credit.

You know, the seasons can feel a little long at times. Things can also get serious. It’s good to have a chuckle once in a while.

(Home team in CAPS; Wednesday lines)

Denver (+2.5) over CLEVELAND

If there’s such a thing as being too hurt, the Browns are that.

This feels like a game that is not going to be spectacular. (Which means it will probably end up as a Game of the Year candidate. Shoutout Jags-Bengals.)

GREEN BAY (-9.5) over Washington

You’ve honestly got to respect the commitment that the Washington Football Team football organization (for football) has for bringing more shame to the franchise than anyone ever thought possible. Disgracing the legacy of Sean Taylor in a hastily put together “ceremony” in Week 6 to distract from some well-deserved negative press is a new one.

TENNESSEE (+5.5) over Kansas City

The Chiefs absolutely rule because seemingly every week this year, the dig themselves a giant hole just to see if they can climb out of it. It’s like the game was too easy, so they’ve upped the difficult level and put themselves in awful situations. Last week, they turned a 13-10 halftime deficit against the aforementioned disgraceful Washington Football Team, only to roll to palindromic 31-13 victory.

They really might just do it again. But, there may be something to some real mental momentum generated in Nashville after that fourth-down stop to win on Monday night. I like the Titans’ chances to at least stay competitive after a night like that against one of the NFL’s best teams.

MIAMI (+2.5) over Atlanta

The Dolphins have one win, which was gifted to them by a Patriots fumble in Week 1. They just lost to the Jaguars, who I believe had not won a game since the Clinton administration. Their season is, for all intents and purposes, over. Tua Tagavoiloa may be “just OK” at best at the NFL level.

Things are BAD in Miami.

And they may lose this game.

But for a team that shouldn’t be that terrible, this should be the game that they could at least temporarily get back on track. The Falcons have only beaten the New Jersey teams, meaning they haven’t actually beaten anyone. As long as the Dolphins don’t find an excuse in playing after London without a bye week, they should beat the Falcons, right? RIGHT?!

NEW ENGLAND (-7) over New York Jets

Speaking of those New Jersey teams, they’re just about the only ones I’d see as inferior to the Patriots right now. Fortunately, that’s the matchup we’ve got.

Carolina (-3) over NEW YORK GIANTS

Need I say any more?

BALTIMORE (-6.5) over Cincinnati

LAS VEGAS (-3) over Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-15.5) over Detroit

ARIZONA (-17) over Houston

TAMPA BAY (-12.5) over Chicago

Look, the season is long, as I mentioned. We can’t be writing novels for every game. Gotta save some energy for the second half.

So I’ll just say this: Those are three massive lines for a late Sunday afternoon, and I didn’t even hesitate for two seconds on any of them. After coming so close to victories, the Lions are broken. The Texans reverted back to being the Texans last week. And Brady is chuckling after a mini-bye at his pal Aaron Rodgers’ tormenting of the Bears franchise. You know he wants to join that party so he can fire off a funny text to Rogers on Sunday night. Win, win, win.

(Rodgers threw for just 195 yards vs. the Bears but threw touchdowns and ran in for one more. We’ll see if Brady is feeling inspired to match or top that.)

San Francisco (-4) over INDIANAPOLIS

Jimmy’s Last Stand.

(Yes, I know that could go multiple ways. Many are not good. But you’ve got to pick a winner, people.)

New Orleans (-4.5) over SEATTLE

I don’t know what we all did to deserve Geno Smith on national TV for three consecutive weeks, but I feel comfortable speaking for everyone when I say that WE ARE SORRY. WE TAKE BACK WHATEVER WE SAID. PLEASE JUST MAKE IT STOP. PLEASE!

Last week: 7-7

Season: 55-38-1

