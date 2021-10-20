TAUNTON (CBS) – Taunton High School will see an added police presence this week after a threaten written on a high school bathroom wall Wednesday.
Taunton school officials were notified of the threat, and they contacted the Taunton Police Department. After an investigation, Taunton Police said they didn’t believe the threat was credible, but “out of an abundance of caution” additional police would be assigned to Taunton High School this week.
School officials said the school will not close and will follow its usual schedule.