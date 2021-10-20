Patriots Working Out Cornerback Brian PooleThe Patriots worked out cornerback Brian Poole on Wednesday.

Julian Edelman: 'The Patriots Just Aren't The Patriots Right Now'Even Julian Edelman, the man who's taken "Foxboro Forever" as his trademark phrase, is having a hard time recognizing his former team.

Red Sox Fan Walking To Bleacher Bar Snags Xander Bogaerts Home Run BallA Red Sox fan was walking to a bar to watch the game when Xander Bogaerts' home run ball came flying his way.

Patriots Place Chase Winovich On Injured Reserve, Sign Myles Bryant From Practice SquadChase Winovich left Sunday's game vs. the Cowboys early, due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be out a bit longer.

Can Celtics Exceed Expectations And Other Storylines To Watch In 2021-22Expectations are somewhat low for the Celtics this season. Are they set up for a surprisingly fun -- and successful -- season?