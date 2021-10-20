FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots’ overtime loss to the Cowboys on Sunday appears to have taken a toll on New England’s players heading into Week 7. Five players did not practice on Wednesday, as the team begins preparation for its Week 7 home game against the New York Jets.
Eleven other players were listed as limited on Wednesday. The 16 players listed on Wednesday’s practice/injury report is a new season-high for New England.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and corner Jonathan Jones were among those five players that did not practice Wednesday. Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Kyle Van Noy were all limited, as well as cornerback Jalen Mills and guard Shaq Mason.
Here is New England’s lengthy practice/injury report from Wednesday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
The Jets had only six players listed on their Wednesday practice report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Tyler Kroft, Back
LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Marcus Maye, Ankle
S Adrian Colbert, Concussion
DL Nathan Shepherd, Knee
WR Jeff Smith, Concussion
