BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,355 new confirmed COVID cases and 11 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 783,533. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,485.

There were 88,044 total new tests reported.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.82%.

There are 559 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 144 patients currently in intensive care.

