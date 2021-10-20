Knicks Withstand Brown's 46, Outlast Celtics 138-134 In 2 OTThe New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Wednesday night.

'It Was Flying At Everybody': Red Sox Fan Makes Incredible Catch After Bat ShattersThere have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fan early in Game 5 at Fenway Park.

New England Revolution Top DC United 3-2 To Inch Closer To Points RecordAdam Buksa, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou all scored after halftime to give the New England a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday night.

Bruins Lose To Flyers, 6-3Cam Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent him tumbling into the boards, in the Philadelphia Flyers' 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Red Sox Bats Go Ice Cold In Game 5 Of ALCSThe once powerful Red Sox offense has gone missing, and Boston is now on the brink of elimination in the ALCS.