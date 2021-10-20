WASHINGTON (CBS) – Federal regulators have voted to allow the mixing of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday.
The Federal Drug Administration also cleared booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they initially received, the FDA said. Up until now, people who got the Pfizer vaccine were the only ones able to get a booster.
The Centers for Disease Control now needs to sign off on the recommendation.
The government does not recommend one shot over another.
A study from the National Institutes of Health found mixing vaccine brands was safe and, in some cases, produced a stronger antibody response.