Nearly 30 Million People Tuned In To See Thrilling End Of Patriots-Cowboys On CBSSunday afternoon's Patriots-Cowboys clash at Gillette Stadium was one of the most exciting games of the 2021 NFL season. And it had a lot of people tuning in around the country.

Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. Now it's Zack Greinke's turn to play stopper.

Rowdy Red Sox Fans Disrupt FS1 Postgame Show With A-Rod, David Ortiz At Fenway ParkRed Sox fans were a rowdy bunch after the Game 3 win over the Astros in the ALCS.

History Now Strongly Favors Red Sox To Beat Astros, Advance To World SeriesAfter winning Game 3 of the ALCS in convincing fashion, the Red Sox have history on their side.

Red Sox Have More Grand Slams In ALCS History Than Any Other Team -- A Lot MoreOnly 13 grand slams have been hit in ALCS history. The Red Sox have hit eight of them, including a record-setting three during the 2021 ALCS against the Astros.