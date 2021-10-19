BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced an executive order on Tuesday targeting tents on public ways, and the city declared a public health crisis concerning drug-infested homeless encampments at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue.

The area sometimes called “Methadone Mile” or “Mass & Cass” has been the epicenter of Greater Boston’s opioid epidemic.

“These tents have become the site of infectious disease, sexual assaults, human trafficking, potential overdoses and violence,” Janey said at a news conference. “Tents and temporary shelters will no longer be permitted in the city of Boston.”

Janey’s order establishes a central command structure to identify shelter and treatment options available for the unhoused. No one’s tent will be removed unless they have been given advanced notice and offered a spot at a shelter or treatment bed.

Click here to read the executive order

“We will not notice any individuals without having proper beds,” Janey said.

The order also calls for “increasing crime and violence control and enforcement” and states that police will petition to commit those who “present a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others due to their mental illness or substance use disorder.”

The Boston Public Health Commission stated that “it is hereby declared that substance use disorder, unsheltered homelessness and related issues in the city of Boston constitute a public health crisis.”

Mass and Cass has become a flashpoint in Boston’s mayoral race. The two candidates say most of those staying there are not even from Boston. But Revere’s mayor recently expressed “immense frustration” over Boston’s plan to move some of the homeless into his city.

“If folks are looking for a magic moment, where ‘poof’ everything is gone – that is not how addiction works,” Janey said. “It requires ongoing outreach to individuals. It requires work between the city, the state and other partners to make sure there are alternatives.”