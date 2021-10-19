BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale will get the start for the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. That is, unless he has to make a relief appearance in Tuesday night’s Game 4.
The preference of Boston manager Alex Cora would be to stay away from Sale on Tuesday, but he’s keeping all of his options open as the Red Sox look to take a 3-1 series lead over the Astros. It’s the same way that Cora approached Tuesday night’s starter Nick Pivetta, who was “available” out of the bullpen for Monday night’s Game 3 victory.
Luckily for Cora and the Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez gave the team six strong innings on Monday and the offense provided a big enough cushion to avoid using Pivetta in Game 3. Boston is hoping that trend continues on Tuesday.
Sale has not enjoyed much success this postseason. The lefty has made two starts, but has lasted just 3.2 innings over those two outings. He got the ball in Game 1 of the ALCS in Houston, and allowed a run off five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. That was an improvement over his Game 2 start in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he recorded just three outs and surrendered five runs off four hits — including a grand slam. Sale earned a no decision in each of his playoff starts, with the Red Sox splitting those two games.