BOSTON (CBS) — In the midst of an otherwise raucous celebration following their ALDS-clinching win at Fenway Park last week, the Red Sox came together to belt out a tune together. On Tuesday night, before Game 4 of the ALCS, the singer of that song took the field for a ceremonial first pitch.
Calum Scott, who rose to fame singing Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” on “Britain’s Got Talent,” walked in from center field, alongside Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield. (An appropriate choice, considering Wakefield’s knuckleball danced on its own at Fenway Park from 1995-2011.)
Both Scott and Wakefield threw out ceremonial first pitches, though neither delivered pitches with quite the pizzazz that Jonathan Papelbon displayed one night earlier.
Scott, who’s from England, has certainly ridden the wave of excitement brought about by the Red Sox, sharing videos and tweets involving the Sox singing his song and adopting the hashtag #KeepDancing.
YES @redsox 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/hsAAkNmUOc
— Calum Scott (@calumscott) October 19, 2021
Someone tweeted after that ALDS win that Scott would have to perform that song — along with Tiesto, whose remix became a hit — if the Red Sox win the World Series.
“In a HEARTBEAT,” Scott replied.
It’s yet to be seen if he’ll get that chance. For now, the Red Sox made sure to welcome him to Fenway as soon as possible.