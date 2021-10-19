LEXINGTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is well-represented in a new ranking of the “Best Small Cities In America.” The Bay State has four communities in the Top 10, and eight in the Top 20 — more than any other state.
The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, the local economy, health care and other issues in over 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools.
Lexington was the highest-scoring community from Massachusetts, ranking fourth overall. The town known for its revolutionary history came in first when it comes to education, tied for second in highest percentage of insured people, and finished seventh in safety.
Reading was right behind Lexington at No. five with high marks for education and health. Coming in eighth and ninth, respectively, were Milton and Melrose.
Thinking about moving to a #smallcity? Keep these places in mind: https://t.co/oWexlhJ9lR pic.twitter.com/cLCHh21ZxO
— WalletHub (@wallethub) October 19, 2021
A bit further down the list, Arlington landed at No. 14, followed by Newton at No. 16, Needham at No. 17 and Burlington at No. 18.
The top three small cities in America, according to WalletHub, are Sammamish, Washington; Carmel, Indiana and Brentwood, Tennessee.
Click here to see the full rankings.