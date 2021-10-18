MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was indicted on a charge of negligent homicide after a 1-year-old drowned in a hotel bathroom in 2019.
The child was found unresponsive on October 7, 2019 in a room at the Econo Lodge in Manchester.
Zachary Conway, 25, was caring for the child at the time of the incident.
Manchester Police announced Conway’s indictment Monday. He is facing a maximum penalty of 10-30 years in prison if convicted. Police said Conway is being held in another state on charges that are not related to the child’s death.
“This incident was very difficult for the Manchester Officers who first responded that day, as well as everyone involved in the case,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. “I want to recognize the time and unrelenting dedication put forth by the officers and detectives who have worked tirelessly to get justice for this young victim.”