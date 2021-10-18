Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. Now it's Zack Greinke's turn to play stopper.

Rowdy Red Sox Fans Disrupt FS1 Postgame Show With A-Rod, David Ortiz At Fenway ParkRed Sox fans were a rowdy bunch after the Game 3 win over the Astros in the ALCS.

History Now Strongly Favors Red Sox To Beat Astros, Advance To World SeriesAfter winning Game 3 of the ALCS in convincing fashion, the Red Sox have history on their side.

Red Sox Have More Grand Slams In ALCS History Than Any Other Team -- A Lot MoreOnly 13 grand slams have been hit in ALCS history. The Red Sox have hit eight of them, including a record-setting three during the 2021 ALCS against the Astros.

Eduardo Rodriguez Mocks Carlos Correa's Watch Celebration; Alex Cora Not Happy About ItIf the Boston Red Sox took Carlos Correa's home run celebration personally in Game 1, then manager Alex Cora does not want anybody to know about it.