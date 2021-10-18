FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are not winning football games, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to impress. You can add Dak Prescott, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, to the growing list of those who expect Jones to have a long and successful career in the NFL.

After leading the Cowboys to a dramatic 35-29 overtime win over Jones and the Patriots on Sunday, the Dallas QB was left impressed with what Jones has to offer. In chatting with Peter King, Prescott foresees good things ahead for Jones.

The rookie completed 15 of his 21 passes for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s defeat. But the most impressive part of the rookie’s game is his ability to learn from — and quickly forget — his mistakes. It’s that short memory that had Prescott singing Jones’ praises after Sunday’s game.

After throwing what could have been a back-breaking pick-six to Trevon Diggs with just over two minutes left in regulation, Jones shrugged off that mistake and immediately gave the Patriots a chance to win. On his very next snap, the rookie threw a 75-yard touchdown to Kendrick Bourne, who was also his intended target on the pick-six.

Jones’ ability to bounce back after such a miscue, and his ability to jump back up after taking bone-crushing hits, left his QB counterpart nodding his head in approval on Sunday.

“Those two things that you just said, honestly, are the two most important things to be really good at this position,” Prescott told King. “You gotta be able to take a lick and not flinch and make the play when the hard hit’s coming. And when you have a bad play or an interception and the game changes right there, you gotta have the water-down-a-duck’s-back mentality. Let it go. It’s over. Mac’s got that. I really like what I see out of him. He’ll be a good quarterback for a long time.”

Over his first six NFL games, Jones has been pretty OK. He’s got seven touchdowns to six interceptions, while throwing for just under 1,500 yards. They’re good stats, but not anything super special.

But it’s the many things that he shows that don’t register in the stat sheet that has many impressed with Jones’ upside in the early stages of his career.