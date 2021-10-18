BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics tip off their 2021-22 season on Wednesday. But it remains unclear if they’ll have Jaylen Brown or Al Horford in New York against the Knicks.
Both players remain in the NBA's COVID health and safety protocols after testing positive in recent weeks. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update on their status Monday, as the team waits for test results.
"Nothing new. Those guys are doing well but waiting to hear back about testing results and all of that," said Udoka. "They're doing well as of now and we hope to have them back. We'll let you know when we know."
It was announced on Oct. 8 that Brown had tested positive for COVID, with Horford's positive test coming out on Oct. 12. It's unclear when either tested positive or if they're vaccinated. Udoka tested positive ahead of Boston's Media Day, but is fully vaccinated and was a breakthrough infection.
Given the timing of when he entered quarantine, it would seem as though Brown is the more likely of the duo to play Wednesday night against the Knicks. Udoka did say that he would like to get both players some reps before throwing them into game action though, which may not help Brown’s cause.