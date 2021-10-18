Celtics Still Not Sure If Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Will Play On Opening NightThe Boston Celtics tip off their 2021-22 season on Wednesday. But it remains unclear if they'll have Jaylen Brown or Al Horford in New York against the Knicks.

Stephon Gilmore Set To Begin Practicing With Panthers This WeekStephon Gilmore will step on the field with his new team for the first time this week.

Dak Prescott Believes Mac Jones Will Be 'A Good Quarterback For A Long Time'The Patriots are not winning football games, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to impress. You can add Dak Prescott, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, to the growing list of those who expect Jones to have a long and successful career in the NFL.

Roles Have Reversed In Foxboro And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIt was all there for the Patriots. The upset special was on the table. Two more plays, and a memorable -- and somewhat shocking -- victory was theirs to hold.

Cam Newton Is Now Vaccinated, Says He Has Received Contract Offers But Is Waiting For Right OpportunityCam Newton released a Sunday edition of his "Funky Friday" videos during the NFL's Week 6 slate, and relayed a few messages to his fans.