BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady seems like a guy ready for a return to New England – at least for some leaf peeping.
The former Patriots quarterback tweeted on Saturday that he is “missing the fall this year” in his new home of Tampa Bay.
Missing the fall this year.
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021
Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen replied to the tweet, jokingly asking “Time for a trade?”
Did I miss something?? https://t.co/Xqsb1GGlZF
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021
Unfortunately for Brady there isn’t any signature autumn weather in the Sunshine State. Brady will have to settle for a 5-1 record this season as he looks to win another Super Bowl with the Bucs.