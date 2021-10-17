CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Gisele Bundchen, New England Patriots, Patriots News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady seems like a guy ready for a return to New England – at least for some leaf peeping.

The former Patriots quarterback tweeted on Saturday that he is “missing the fall this year” in his new home of Tampa Bay.

Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen replied to the tweet, jokingly asking “Time for a trade?”

Unfortunately for Brady there isn’t any signature autumn weather in the Sunshine State. Brady will have to settle for a 5-1 record this season as he looks to win another Super Bowl with the Bucs.

