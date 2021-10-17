'Time For A Trade?' Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Seem To Miss New England (The Weather At Least)Tom Brady seems like a guy ready for a return to New England – at least for some leaf peeping.

Report: Patriots' Damien Harris To Play Vs. CowboysThe Patriots will have their top running back when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Revolution Play To 2-2 Draw With Chicago Fire FCThe New England Revolution battled Chicago Fire FC to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Marchand Scores 2 Goals For Bruins In 3-1 Win Over StarsBrad Marchand scored twice, and the Boston Bruins opened the season with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Martinez, Devers Slam Astros In Game 2 As Red Sox Even ALCSThe Red Sox had a grand old time in Houston on Saturday night, evening their ALCS with the Astros at a game apiece thanks to a pair of big swings from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers.