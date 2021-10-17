BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will have their top running back when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
Damien Harris will be playing on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.
Dallas and New England both will have their starting RBs that went into today with questionable designations due to rib injuries.
Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott and Patriots’ RB Damien Harris both will play today, per sources.
Harris suffered a rib injury late in last week’s win in Houston. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, officially being listed as questionable for the game.
According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Harris didn’t return to New England with the team last Sunday, instead staying in a Houston-area hospital for treatment.
The 24-year-old Harris has 230 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries in five games this season. He’s also caught seven passes for 46 yards. He lost a fumble at the goal line last week, his second costly turnover of the season.
Schefter also noted that Ezekiel Elliott will play for Dallas. Elliott was also listed as questionable with a rib injury after being a limited participant in practice all week long.