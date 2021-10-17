SOMERSET (CBS) — A body was recovered from the Taunton RIver on Sunday, one day after a search began for a missing man there. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
On Saturday, the Somerset Fire Department was alerted to a man who had taken a dinghy onto the river from the Somerset Yacht Club on Gay Street around 5 p.m. on Friday but had not returned.
A side-scan sonar operation for the man took place on Sunday. The man’s body was recovered around 11 a.m. about a quarter-mile south of Pratt Avenue.
No other information is available at this time.