BOSTON (CBS) – Sunday marks the deadline for thousands of Massachusetts state workers to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
The mandate applies to about 42,000 employees of the state’s executive branch.
Two court challenges to the requirement have both failed.
Another deadline also is in place for health care workers.
The Boston Globe reported that Mass General Brigham plans to place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave at the end of their shifts on Wednesday.
As of Friday, about 1,900 employees had not submitted proof of vaccination.